ISLAMABAD - Inspector General Police Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that around 1300 recruitments would be made in the Islamabad police by June this year to overcome the shortage of staff.

He was talking to media after inaugurating Police Complaint Redressal System at Rescue-15 office here on Tuesday.

The initiative has been a part of the police reforms.

The Inspector General Police Islamabad said that the department was in the process of getting approval for 5000 more recruitments in the force as the matter was with the ministry of interior.

This Occasion was graced by Secretary Ministry of Justice and Law Commission Dr Rahim Awan, Joint secretary research Ms Nadia Ikram, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, AIG (Operation) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanvir, (SP Rural) Omar Khan, SP Hassam Bin Iqbal and SP Saddar Malik Naeem Iqbal. Besides ex-IGS including Afzal Shigri, Tariq Pervez and former secretary interior Syed Kamal Shah, also the members of Police reforms Committee, attended the event.

The Police Complaint Redressal System is fully computerized and made functional in order to serve masses and redress their grievances on priority bases.

Under the Police Complaint Redressal System, the complaint will be received round the clock. There will be an auto-generated SMS sent to the complainant and he will also receive a call from Police Sub Divisional Officer.

The Inspector General Police Islamabad while speaking on the Importance of the system said that public can file any kind of complaint.

Whether it is non-registration of FIR, improper investigation, corruption in the police department or any other complaint which was not heard properly at the police station.

After receipt of the complaint, the dedicated staff would immediately initiate action and proceed accordingly.

Its primary objective is to respect the public, serve the public and deliver it efficiently.

The Inspector General Police Islamabad further maintained that this system would ultimately alleviate public grievances and public would not file section 22A petitions (CRPC) in the courts.

This would provide a forum for the citizens to redress their complaints on urgent bases.

This will prove an internal oversight and accountability over police as well, the Inspector General Police Islamabad added.

He was of the view that the initiative would restore public confidence in the police and foster a healthy relationship.

Later on, police reforms panel led by Secretary Law, Dr Raheem Awan and ex-IGPs also briefed the staff about the importance of the system.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 24 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered weapons, narcotic and wine from their possession, according to a police spokesman.

He said following the directions of SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DSP CIA Hakim Khan constituted a team for effective action against those involved in incidents of dacoity in the area.

The team arrested three accused namely Shaukat, Altaf and Asif besides recovery of one 30-bore pistol, one revolver, ammunition and cutters from their possession. They were wanted to police in several theft cases registered in sector G-11 and sector F-11.

During interrogation, they confessed their involvement in several criminal activities in the area of Golra police station and sector F-12.

Further investigation is in progress.

Furthermore, Shalimar police arrested two accused Mazhar Abbas, Ishfaq and recovered a total of 1.195-kilogram hashish from them.

Shams Colony police arrested Amjad and recovered 30-litre wine from him.

Nilore police arrested Ehsan for selling petroleum products illegally.

Lohi Bher arrested Adnan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him while another team of the same police station arrested 12 persons allegedly involved in immoral activities.

Secretariat police arrested Kashif and recovered 325-gram hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Kamran Khan and Aamer Hayat involved in selling petroleum products illegally.

Tarnol police arrested Tahir Raza involved in decanting gas in cylinders.

SSP Islamabad, Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like the use of drugs and ensure a brighter future for them.