ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Tuesday sought complete record of an accused allegedly involved in 15-hen theft who is behind the bars in Adiala Jial since last one year.

The bail plea moved by accused Muhmmad Zahid was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Muhammad Zahid - a poor man from Gilgit-Baltistan - was accused of stealing 15 hens by his ex-employer exactly a year ago in Islamabad.

During course of proceedings, advocate general Islamabad apprised the bench that including this case eight other First Information Reports (FIRs) had been lodged against the accused as he was found a habitual criminal. Only four FIRs had been lodged just in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Justice Faez Isa observed that four FIRs had been lodged against the accused on the same day which created doubt in the credibility of the cases.

However, Justice Mushir Alam remarked that according to the advocate general, 25 things had been recovered from the accused which was a main hurdle in granting bail.

Subsequently, the court directed the authorities concerned to produce complete recorad of the accused before the bench within three days and adjourned further hearing of the case till then.

Raja Sajjad, who owned a real estate business in Arsalan Town Islamabad, had lodged a complaint with Koral police on April 17, 2018 that an unknown person had stolen his 15 hens, one water dispenser and badminton set from his office on the night of February 6, 2018.

However after passing about one month, he took the stance that “now I came to know that Muhammad Zahid had stolen my hens, accused should be arrested and justice be served,” read the complaint lodged with police. Police registered an FIR against the accused.

Police arrested Zahid on the same day and later shifted him to Adiala Jail. The accused, through his counsel Shahid Kamal, filed a bail plea before the Supreme Court.