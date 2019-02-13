Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh nabbed at least 18 suspected criminals during raids and snap-checking at different areas of the metropolis on Tuesday.

According to official of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the paramilitary force has initiated effective patrolling and snap-checking in the city’s areas including Madina Colony, Saeedabad and Baghdadi and rounded up three Lyari gang war accused.

“All the suspects were involved in extortion and several robberies,” officials added.

Meanwhile, 15 more suspects were nabbed from Baldia town, Ferozabad, Kalakot, Garden, Nabi Bux, Karli and Baldia town who were active in the said areas committing several robberies.

The rangers also recovered illegal weapons, drugs and contrabands form their possession.