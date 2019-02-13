Share:

LAHORE - More than 10 robbers equipped with pistols and handguns set up a picket on Raiwind Road late Monday and continued looting motorists for hours. They also shot at and wounded a 70-year-old man as he tried to make hue and cry during the road robbery.

Police sources on Tuesday claimed that the gunmen stopped 11 cars and 15 motorcycles on the Bomban Road in Raiwind late Monday. The gunmen held up the motorists and their families at gunpoint and snatched away cash, gold ornament and mobile phones worth millions of rupees.

One of the victims told reporters in Lahore that all the motorists were robbed by dacoits close to a police picket. He said the gunmen continued looting people for more than two hours and then fled on their motorcycles. The car-rider said that he was also deprived of Rs 70,000 at gunpoint.

A police source said that a 70-year-old man, Muhammad Ali, was shot at and wounded during the road robbery. The victim was shifted to a hospital in critical condition. The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.

On the other hand, gunmen robbed residences, families, motorists and passersby in different parts of the metropolis and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth millions of rupees. Police sources Tuesday revealed that two cars and three motorcycles were also stolen away from the city.

According to police sources, four gunmen forced their entry into the house of Qadeer in the limits of Satu Katla police. The bandits held up the family members at gunpoint and snatched away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 495,000. Three bandits barged into the house of Abdullah in Faisal Town and took away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 600,000 after holding the inmates hostage at gunpoint.

Similarly, two motorcyclists stopped Naseer and his wife at gunpoint in the limits of Defense-A police station and snatched away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 375,000.

Faheem riding on a motorcycle along with his wife was on way home when two gunmen stopped him in the limits of Ghalib Market police. The couple was deprived of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 150,000.

Two motorcyclists held up Ghulam Hussain and his wife at gunpoint in the Harbanspura police precincts. The couple was deprived of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 120,000. Also, two gunmen held up Usman and his wife at gunpoint in the limits of Shalimar police and snatched away cash, gold ornaments, and mobile phones worth Rs 76,000.

Four motorcyclists identified as Tufail, Ahtesham, Sami, and Jameel were robbed at gunpoint by bandits in the limits of Sanda, Misri Shah, Nishtar Colony, and Ravi Road police stations. They were deprived of cash and valuables worth Rs 190,000. The police were investigating the incidents.

Meanwhile, two cars were driven away from Civil Lines and Sabzazar police areas while three motorcycles were stolen away from Muslim Town, Old Anarkali, and Shadbagh.