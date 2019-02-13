Share:

ISLAMABAD - Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 concluded in Karachi on Tuesday with a firm resolve displayed by the 46 participating countries under the title “Together for Peace”.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Defence Minister, Minister of Defence Production, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, three services chief, ambassadors, defence and naval attaches and number of other guests witnessed the spectacular sea manoeuvres and International Fleet Review in the North Arabian Sea.

On this occasion, President Arif Alvi congratulated Pakistan Navy for hosting the mega event and reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve for peace and security in the region.

The president appreciated the participation of large number of like-minded nations and emphasized that AMAN-19 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

He stressed the need for strategic cooperation to counter transnational maritime threats and encourage safety, security and stability in the region.

Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the President was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Senior Naval officers.

The chief guest witnessed different operational exercises including firing by ships on pre-deployed targets, underway replenishment between ships and maritime related manoeuvres.

The Fleet Review also featured an impressive fly past by participating aircraft and helicopters followed by Men and Cheership by participating ships.

Thereafter, the participating ships formed up in traditional “AMAN Formation” to signify unity and harmony to ensure PEACE in maritime domain.

AMAN-19 was conducted in two phases; the harbour phase spanned from 08-10 Feb and the sea phase from 11–12 Feb 19.

The harbour phase comprised International Maritime Conference, seminars, table talks, cross ships visits, calls on, International Band Display, Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration, Cultural show and Food Gala.

Whereas, the sea phase included practical execution of operational plans and activities finalized during harbour phase and International Fleet Review.

Earlier on February 7, Commander Pakistan Fleet of Pakistan Navy, Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi in media briefing about multi-nation Aman-19 exercise had said that Pakistan would soon launch a Regional Maritime Security Patrol Campaign (RMSPC) to bolster the maritime security in the region.

He said that Pakistan and Oman have entered into an agreement in order to undertake joint maritime patrolling in the Gulf of Oman to boost maritime security in area.

Analysts say that Pakistan Navy’s successful holding of AMAN-19 has sent across the world a very positive message about Pakistan. They were of the view that such a large participation of navies from the world has strengthened Pakistan’s position and commitment to peace and stability in the region.