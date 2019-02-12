Share:

SARGODHA: A 70-year-old man was deprived of cash and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees by his 28-year-old wife on the first night of their marriage. Ghulam Mustafa, 70, a resident of village 69, told police that a woman of Bhalwal met him and persuaded for marrying Najma, a 28-year-old woman. He agreed and married the woman. On first night, she served him a glass of milk which he drank and fainted. In the morning, he found his wife decamped with cash, ornaments and other valuables worth Rs350,000.