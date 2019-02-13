Share:

PESHAWAR - While removing foreign assets charges form NAB reference filed against the former federal minister for communication Arbab Alamgir Khan and his wife and advisor to former prime minister Asma Alamgir, an accountability court on Tuesday indicted them in the reference. The accountability court judge Ishtiaq Ahmad deleted the foreign assets charges from the reference and framed fresh charges against the former PPP lawmakers.

However, the NAB prosecutor Riaz Khan did not contest the claim of former lawmakers, seeking deletion of charges in a reference against them without any evidence or proof. The court also directed the NAB to produce 4 witnesses including director general finance and section officers from the Cabinet Division.