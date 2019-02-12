Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Deputy District Social Welfare Officer Khushab Huma Aziz Raja said that the social welfare activities were being expanded to serve the humanity in a better way and a number of steps were being taken by the department in this regard. Talking to journalists here, she said that efforts should be mobilised to seek the support of philanthropists. She said that the government would bring change in social development by taking the measures of human development. According to Huma Aziz Raja, in line with one of the fundamental principles of Islam, it should be made binding upon rich people to do charitable spending for wellbeing of the have-nots in the society to extricate them from the exploitive cycle of poverty.

plantation inaugurated

Khushab Social Welfare Deputy Director Malik Imtiaz Ahmed Manghat said that trees should be planted to save human lives. He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a plantation campaign at social welfare complex. Deputy District Social Welfare Officer Huma Aziz Raja and other officials of Social Welfare Department were also present on the occasion. Malik Imtiaz Ahmed Manghat planted a sapling and officially inaugurated the plantation drive.