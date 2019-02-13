Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that advocacy of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots dismissed on fake degrees was against Parliament's dignity.

The minister criticized the role of Senator Mushahidullah Khan for backing fake degree holder pilots to allow them to fly planes.

Chaudhry was reacting to a Senate committee’s criticism of dismissal of fake degree holder employees of the PIA including seven pilots, in a tweet, said the deterioration that Pakistan suffered in past ten years was a result of such behaviours.

It is worth mentioning here that the Senate Committee on Aviation, headed by Senator Mushahidulla Khan, had on Tuesday criticized Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management for dismissing seven pilots and 73 cabin crew for possessing fake degrees.