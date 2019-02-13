Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research Tuesday unanimously elected Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan as its chairman.

Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, MNA and Member of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs proposed his name for the post, which was seconded by another member Choudhary Faqir Ahmed.

Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan was elected on PML-N seat from NA-143 in general elections. The 64 years old veteran politician belongs to Okara.

Earlier, the Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat briefed the committee members about the procedure for election of the Chairman, in the Constitution Room of the Parliament House.

Out of total, twenty members of the committee on Food security, eleven are from ruling party, five from PML-N, three from PPP, while one is from MMAP.

Members and MNAs Shaukat Ali, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Ahmed Raza Maneka, Chaudry Muhammad Ashraf, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi, and Chief Whip, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, attended the meeting.

The elections for the chairmanship of the standing committees started early this week, after National assembly Secretariat constituted the committees last week, after a delay of around four months.

In addition to food and security, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has reportedly also been eyeing chairmanship of the committees on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, defence production, science and technology, federal education and professional training, overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, communications, railways, and information and broadcasting.