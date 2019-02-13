Share:

ST LUCIA - James Anderson has snared three quick wickets by lunch on day four of the third and final Test in St Lucia, to severely dent West Indies’ hopes of chasing down a huge target.

Anderson claimed 3 for 5 in the space of 3.1 overs with the home side chasing 485 before Mark Wood, who claimed five wickets in West Indies’ first innings, chimed in to send them to the break at 35 for 4, still needing 450 runs.

England were already on track for a consolation victory, having conceded a 2-0 series lead, after Joe Root’s second-innings declaration upon losing his wicket to an excellent catch by Shimron Hetmyer within the first half-hour of play. He added 11 runs to his overnight score to reach 122 before he scooped a full toss off Shannon Gabriel, with whom he had exchanged words the previous evening, to Hetmyer, diving forward at midwicket.

With rain forecast, Root immediately declared at 361 for 5 with Ben Stokes unbeaten just two runs shy of his half-century following an eye-catching display during the morning session that included a thumping six over deep midwicket off Kemar Roach.

Anderson had Moeen Ali to thank for his first wicket, claimed with the third ball of the innings when John Campbell drove and Moeen pulled the ball down with a one-handed grab over his shoulder at gully. Anderson, who went wicketless in the first innings, struck again in his next over when he forced Kraigg Brathwaite to play and had him caught by Stokes at second slip.

Darren Bravo, missing from the field for the entire third day as he sought treatment on a finger injury suffered earlier in the match, survived an lbw review off Anderson, and then Stuart Broad saw Shai Hope dropped by Jos Buttler in the slips. But Anderson had Bravo out a short time later, edging to Root at first slip and Hope went cheaply when Wood was brought into the attack, caught by a back-pedalling Broad at point.

Scorecard

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS: 154

ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 325-4):

R Burns c Joseph b Paul 10

K Jennings b Joseph 23

J Denly c Dowrich b Gabriel 69

J Root c Hetmyer b Gabriel 122

J Buttler b Roach 56

B Stokes not out 48

EXTRAS: (b13, lb9, nb3, w8) 33

TOTAL: (5 wkts; 105.2 overs) 361 decl

FOW: 1-19, 2-73, 3-147, 4-254, 5-361

BOWLING: K Roach 18-6-45-1, S Gabriel 23.2-1-95-2, K Paul 5-1-11-1, A Joseph 16-2-72-1, R Chase 31-1-92-0, K Brathwaite 12-2-24-0

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS:

K Brathwaite c Stokes b Anderson 8

J Campbell c Ali b Anderson 0

S Hope c Broad b Wood 14

D Bravo c Root b Anderson 0

R Chase not out 8

S Hetmyer not out 2

EXTRAS: (lb2, w1) 3

TOTAL: (4 WKTS; 18 overs) 35

FOW: 1-5, 2-10, 3-10, 4-31

BOWLING: J Anderson 5-2-7-3, S Broad 5-3-5-0, B Stokes 4-2-5-0, M Wood 4-0-16-1

TOSS: WEST INDIES