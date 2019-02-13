Share:

Karachi (PR) - All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Shireen H Mandviwalla, mother of Mr Ali Mandviwalla, Chairman, Pakistan Advertising Association and Managing Partner, Synergy Advertising (Pvt) Ltd Karachi.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.