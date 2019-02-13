Share:

A delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association led by its Chairman Engineer Rizwan called on Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan on Tuesday. EPD Secretary Dr Zafar, DG EPA and relevant officers were also present. The minister stressed the need of installation of treatment plants for overcoming air and water pollution. He assured the delegation that technical team of EPD would cooperate with industries in efforts for improving environment. He suggested improving green cover in the premises of industries and close vicinities.