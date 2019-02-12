Share:

NEW YORK-Ariana Grande showed off her natural, curly hair without any extensions after tweeting a hrowback image of herself in a 1998 newspaper article on Sunday (10.02.19) at aged five with a mass of brown curls. Ariana Grande has showed off her natural, curly hair without any extensions.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker first tweeted a throwback image of herself in a 1998 newspaper article on Sunday (10.02.19) when she was five years old and sporting a mass of brown curls after she'd been hit by a hockey puck twice at an Florida Panthers National Hockey League game.

And the '7 Rings' singer later unveiled a three-second Twitter video on Monday (11.02.19), revealing she still looks ''exactly'' the same as when she was a child once she has no ''lashes and pony'' in place. She wrote: ''if i'm honest ..... this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ..... anyone who knows me knows me knows ..... like .... i'm twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger. (sic)''

The 25-year-old songstress - who recently had a Japanese tattoo etched incorrectly on her hand - also confessed her hair is still recovering from the bleach she put in it last year to get her locks platinum blonde.

She added: ''they gotta grow first ! that blonde last year ........ tarnished. BUT they're like halfway back. :) (sic)''

Ariana gave fans a peek of her natural shoulder-length hair shortly after she broke up with former fiance Pete Davidson in October 2018, by posting an animal filtered snap of her posing with her straightened locks.

The 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' hitmaker was also seen with straight shoulder-length hair in her romantic-comedy inspired music video for 'Thank U, Next', where she recreated scenes of the Jennifer Garner film '13 Going On 30'.