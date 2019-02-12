Share:

NEW YORK-Behati Prinsloo is the new face of the 7 For All Mankind campaign. The star will be showcasing their spring/summer 2019 collection. Behati Prinsloo is the new face of 7 For All Mankind.

The Victoria's Secret Angel - who has daughters Dusty, two, and 11-month-old Gio with husband Adam Levine - was delighted to have been chosen to front the denim brand's spring/summer 2019 collection because she's always been a ''jeans girl''.

Behati announced the exciting news to her Instagram followers and captioned a campaign image: ''Mother, philanthropist, nature-lover, and self-proclaimed 'jeans girl'. I am Behati Prinsloo. I am more than meets the eye. I am mankind. #wearemankind @7forallmankind (sic)''

7 For All Mankind will be adding new denim and ready-to-wear styles for both women and men, and the brand felt that featuring Behati in their campaign was a no-brainer because she fits their demographic perfectly.

In a statement released, the company said: ''What we love most about Behati is that she is more than meets the eye, beyond being in this younger wave of iconic supermodels, she plays so many roles -- a mother, a philanthropist, a wife and a nature-lover, to name a few.''

Behati - who famously returned to the 'Victoria's Secret' runway just eight months after giving birth to Gio - has previously confessed that she spent much of her pregnancy and the newborn stage in ''yoga pants'' and was ''enjoying getting dressed again'' some months on.

She previously said: ''I'm finally enjoying getting dressed again. I was pregnant and then breastfeeding for so long that I was literally living in yoga pants. But a few months ago I put them on and was like, 'No, it's time to put on jeans and wear a normal outfit.' I love jeans and a T-shirt.

''Adam gets me crazy sneakers and I have a closet full of shoes, but I usually wear Dr. Martens. I've never been the kind of girl who wears heels in the day - it makes me feel uncomfortable and I'm way too tall.''