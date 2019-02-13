Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his strong indignation over the loss of precious human lives due to kite flying in some cities of the province. He has issued directions from Saudi Arabia to police and the administration that in case of any loss of human lives from kite-flying in future deputy commissioner and DPO of the district will be held responsible and case will be registered against the SHO as well. “Protection of human life is our responsibility and I have made a commitment as chief minister of Punjab to fully protect the lives and properties of people. The police and the administration should fulfill their responsibilities towards protection of life and property of the people, otherwise, stern action will be taken by me”, the chief minister concluded.