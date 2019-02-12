Share:

LONDON-Caroline Flack has started dating her personal trainor Bradley Simmonds, who she is reportedly ''head over heels'' with. Caroline Flack is dating her personal trainor.

The 'Love Island' host is said to be ''head over heels'' with fitness instructor Bradley Simmonds as the pair have spent an increasing amount of time in one other's company, and he's already believed to have got the seal of approval of the 39-year-old beauty's girlfriends.

An insider told The Sun Online: ''Caroline and Bradley tried to keep things professional but they've fallen head over heels and they're now dating.

''After spending so much time together, they just fell for each other, although it's still early days. ''They make each other laugh, and he's a really nice guy.

''All her mates approve. Everyone's over the moon for Caroline - she's the happiest she's been in a long time!'' The pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand on a night out together in London over the weekend.

The 24-year-old hunk has also regularly featured in Caroline's Instagram Stories. Last month, the former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star admitted she spent most of 2018 ''dying inside'' after her tough break-up from Andrew Brady.

The television personality - who previously dated Harry Styles - was on cloud nine after getting engaged to reality star Andrew after just three months of dating, before the pair split up multiple times and eventually called it quits for good in December. Confirming their on-off romance was officially over, Caroline said: ''I'm on my own now. So I'm sorting myself out, I'm doing what I want to do. I'm putting my head into this, into work and focusing on acting.''

While she admitted she will always care for Andrew, Caroline insisted she was not going to get back together with him and said they both need time for themselves.

She said at the time: ''Yeah, you know I like him. But I think we're both doing what we need to do at the minute. We're both looking after our own heads and doing our own thing. That's really important.''