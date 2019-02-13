Share:

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber-crime Wing Director General Captain (retired) Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday said child pornography has become a business in Pakistan.

Thee FIA cyber-crime chief said, "Child pornography is a business and investigations into the complains we have received from abroad as well as locally have revealed that those involved in the crime are linked to international child pornography rings."

The DG FIA said "over 20 suspects involved in the crime have been arrested so far and are in jail while some have also been granted bail by courts".

"Investigations are under way against 50 other suspects. It is an endless crime and as cases come, most which have solidm we try to take them to court," Capt (retired) Shoaib further said.

The FIA cyber-crime chief stressed that there is a need to create "awareness among parents and children" as "suspects portray to be women and children on social media and lure them".