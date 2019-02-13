Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Education Department Tuesday organised an event to bring together political parties and civil society members to bring positive changes in education sector of the province. Giving a briefing on the conclusion of the event, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah said that they had noted down the suggestions and would try to include in new education policy.

We have devised our action plan into three categories including access to education, quality and proper administration; Shah said and added that they had to accept their problems in order to overcome them properly.

The minister said that the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed them to prioritise improvement in education and health sectors and would make it happen.

He also announced to include visual performing art studies in school curriculum and said that free trainers would be provided by Arts Council in this regard. To a query over hike in school fees, the education minister said that they would not allow anyone to bypass law and violate court orders and the violators could face cancellation of school registration.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting emphasized on importance of technical education, teachers training programmes and transport facilities not only for female students but also for teachers. Another participant Naveed Shaikh not only focused on gender equity but also called for utilizing mosques and seminaries for the purpose of education facilities as it has facilities like shelter, washroom and other facilities.

The participants also called for third party hiring in education department and license for teachers and initiating education projects in public-private partnership. Another speaker Zareen highlighted the need for improving skills among teachers and also increasing facilities availed by them in order improve education standards in the province.

Journalist Nisar Panhwar while speaking on the occasion, applauded efforts of education department for seeking guidance from civil society to improve its structure but said that the roadmap misses discussion on private schools and use of technology.

Dr Fehmida Hussain called for including tales of real heroes of the land in the curriculum rather than fake ones. “The curriculum should also treat all genders equally and end stereo-typing of the genders,” she said. The event was also attended by Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi who said that he had firm believe that Sardar Shah would work for improvement of education sector in the province. “We hope that these suggestions will also be implemented in true letter and spirit,” he said.