MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Chief Justice Ch Ibrahim Zia inaugurated spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the lawn of Supreme Court building in the State’s metropolis.

Senior judge SC Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal also planted saplings to kick off week-long tree-plantation drive across AJK.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion Justice Zia said that trees are imperative to fighting environmental pollution besides promote greenery, tourism and check erosion of soil.

He advised the forests and agriculture departments to persuade and guide people about the use of plantation of maximum of trees including the valued fruit plants.

He was of the view that if every individual plants at least 5 saplings, it could significantly help control soil erosion, environmental pollution and promote tourism in the State. Environmental pollution, he observed, has become a big issue being confronted by the world today.

The CJ underscored the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to overcome environment hazards and beautify the State. He said that the fruit trees could help people get fruits of different kinds apart from checking atmosphere around.

He also stressed upon the state forests and agriculture departments to ensure plantation of maximum number of trees during the tree plantation drive through the involvement of all segments of the society to ensure their vibrant role in this national duty, he concluded.