Share:

Rawalpindi - The Department of Biotechnology has organized a talk on the topic ‘Women in Science’ at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Tuesday.

The event was held in collaboration with Pakistan Science Foundation.

Head of Mission of European Union (EU) in Pakistan Anne Marcal was the guest of honour while FJWU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest on the occasion.

Anne Marcal discussed several research prospects, research awards and funding possibilities in the field of Science and technology, particularly for the female researchers. She highly encouraged Fatima Jinnah Women University Faculty and Students to apply for these research opportunities.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir also addressed the gathering and elaborated on the current initiatives and efforts carried out by FJWU in enhancement of its research activities.

Chairperson Department of Biotechnology Dr AzraYasmin presented vote of thanks and very willingly welcomed the research openings in the field of Science and Technology. She hoped that such talks will benefit the future research scholars in the field of S&T.

At the end, Professor Dr. Samina Amina Qadir, VC FJWU presented speakers and guests with university souvenirs. Representatives from European Union, Pakistan Science Foundation, faculty members and students from different departments attended the event.