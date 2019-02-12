Share:

HAFIZABAD-Five drug-peddlers allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on a police party of Hafizabad City police station when the police raided their hideout near Madina Colony. However, no one was hurt.

On a tip-off, the police raided the hideout of the drug-peddlers but on seeing the police party, the criminals opened fire.

The police chased them and arrested one of the accused identified as Hassan, son of Abdus Sattar; while Mehdi Hassan, Javed Sattar and two others managed their good escape.

The police registered a case against the accused and were investigating.

Meanwhile, City police raided Mohallah Gaddafipura Hafizabad and arrested Majid Hussain. The police seized 120g of charas from his possession.

The police also raided Mohallah Islampura and arrested Younus alias Kakoo Bhayya and recovered five litres of liquor from his possession. Separate cases were registered against them.

SPATE OF ROBBERIES PANIC CITIZENS

A couple of Kaleke Mandi was deprived of cash, gold ornaments, cell phone and other articles worth Rs300,000 by two armed criminals near Rajbah Channi Churairra on Bhaka Bhattian Road in broad daylight.

According to a police source, Arshad of Kaleke Mandi along with his wife was on way to Hafizabad on a bike when two bandits intercepted them and snatched four tola gold ornaments, Rs15,000, a cell phone and other articles from them and managed their escape. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, unidentified rustlers raided the cattle shed of Asif in Chhani Karimdad and stole three buffaloes worth Rs200,000.

Of late, dacoity, robbery, burglary and cattle-lifting incidents have been increased in the district but the police have so far failed to take stringent measures to prevent day-to-day crimes.

Youth dies

A youth died in result of a collision between a motorcycle and a loader vehicle here on GT Road near Farid Town, Gujranwala.

It was reported that unknown youth was going on a motorcycle when a loader Mazda collided with him. Resultantly, he received a severe head injury and died on the spot.