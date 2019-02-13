Share:

‘Scene On’ announces platinum sponsorship for Karachi Kings

KARACHI (PR): The exciting new brand of salty snacks with tantalizing flavors, “SCENE ON” by National Foods, has announced to be the platinum sponsor for the star-studded team – the Karachi Kings.

Partnering with the Karachi Kings, SCENE ON aims to provide many exhilarating and memorable moments to the citizens of Karachi. SCENE ON has gained tremendous popularity among the consumers, especially teenagers, who love these high quality, savory snacks, packed with bold flavors that unleash the true potential of the youth. It is available in two dynamic shapes; Hoops and Krunch with six flavors.

ZAOQ at LuckyOne Mall

KARACHI (PR): ZAOQ, the authentic Pakistani cuisine chain of restaurants, has opened another grand outlet here in Karachi at LuckyOne Mall.

The evening started with guests mingling at the Red Carpet hosted by Usman Mazhar, admiring the sophisticated décor and elegant ambience of the restaurant while interacting with one another.

CEO ZAOQ, Ammar Hussain said, “We invite you to an entirely new dining experience which shall not only be a treat for your taste buds but a journey through the glorious heritage of the sub-continent”, and expressed his gratitude to the large number of attendees at the launch event, including media, socialites and celebs.

ACCA events starting from 18th

LAHORE (PR): Current and future issues facing the business in Pakistan and the role of business leaders in shaping the economy will be the main focus at the annual conference ‘Pakistan Leadership Conversation 2019 (PLC 2019)’ announced by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), with high-profile events in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad starting 18th February.

Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) is a series of conferences that brings together prominent thought leaders from the public and private sectors and engage them in thought-provoking and future-focused conversations that aim to shape the future of society and economy in Pakistan.

The conference features influential business leaders at the top of their profession and brings together hundreds of business professionals from across the globe.

The British High Commission Islamabad has also joined ACCA as a co-organiser for this conference. The agenda at the PLC 2019 will examine a wide range of key topics from institutional reforms to global competitiveness to digital revolution. There will be six panel discussions in which experts will discuss in detail the need for strategic business leadership possessing the right blend of ethical and professional skills to meet the demands of an uncertain future. Importantly, there’s a dedicated session planned for the leading policy makers and business operators to debate the implications of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CDC Share Registrar Service launches e-Voting Service

KARACHI (PR): Over the years, CDC has dedicated its services in designing and executing innovative solutions to aid the process of digitization and further contribute to the transformation of the Pakistan capital market.

After the promulgation of Companies (Postal) Ballot Regulations, 2018, CDC Share Registrar service has launched an e-Voting facility which has recently been developed in house. This will enable shareholders to cast their votes pertaining to company resolution(s) and elect directors electronically during general meetings.

This web based solution will allow shareholders to register and vote electronically without the hassle of submitting voting papers physically via courier dispatch. This convenience will reduce the chances of errors and guarantee greater participation, allowing shareholders to exercise their rights in full.

Recently, the first e-Voting was successfully executed for Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited. Shareholders casted their votes successfully without any fear of information breach. The digitized service was greatly appreciated by shareholders and the management unanimously.

Shell Eco-marathon Asia returns to Malaysia

KARACHI (PR): Shell has announced that Malaysia will host Shell Eco-marathon Asia in 2019 as part of its global Make the Future Live programme. Held at Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur, the Asia competition comes back to where it was first held in 2010, and celebrates its 10th year of challenging bright young student minds to design and build ultra-energy-efficient cars, and then take them out on the track in competition.

From April 29 to May 2, over 100 teams from all over Asia and the Middle East will test their self-built energy-efficient cars in the Shell Eco-marathon Mileage Challenge, to see who can go the farthest using the least amount of energy.

“Shell Malaysia is proud to host the 10th Shell Eco-marathon Asia at our home ground. It is an inspiring event that supports Shell’s vision of sustainable mobility - more energy efficient vehicles and cleaner road transport. It’s really impressive to see student teams pitting their skills against their cohorts from different countries to see who can design and build the most fuel-efficient vehicle,” explained Iain Lo, Chairman of Shell Malaysia.

“Shell has been in Malaysia for over 125 years, and we will continue to power Malaysia’s future with cleaner, innovative and competitive energy solutions, some of which will be showcased at the event,” he further added.

HFL joins hands with ISLU

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s premier food and beverages company, Haleeb Foods (HFL) has announced its official partnership with the two-time PSL Champions - Islamabad United (ISLU). This is the second consecutive year of partnership for HFL and ISLU. The ISLU team emerged as champions of PSL last year.

Under this partnership, HFL and ISLU will work together towards promoting sports, health and wellness amongst the people of Pakistan.

Speaking about the partnership, Memosh Khawaja, CEO of HFL, stated: “It’s a pleasure for Haleeb Foods to once again partner with the best team of PSL, Islamabad United. Cricket is the heartbeat of the nation and through this partnership we will be able to engage with them via our nutritious and delicious flavoured milk brand Flava.

We wish our partners, Islamabad United all the best for this year’s tournament.”

The Head of Marketing at HFL, Sami Qahar has been the propelling force behind the partnership of HFL and ISLU. Commenting about the team-up, he stated, “This partnership hails exciting prospects for both organizations that are titans in their respective fields. This collaboration will give Flava-lovers and sports fans alike, the opportunity to enrich their PSL experience.”

EcoStar platinum sponsor of Lahore Qalandar

LAHORE (PR): EcoStar, a renowned brand of electronics, has become platinum sponsor of Lahore Qalandars for PSL season 4, 2019. Recently MoU signing ceremony was held in Lahore.

Rizwan Butt, COO DWP Group, Zaka Naseem, Director DWP Group, and Atif Rana, chairperson of Lahore Qalandars, signed MoU. Office kit of Lahore Qalandar for PSL 2019 was also unveiled at ceremony. Arif Rana paid words of gratitude for EcoStar for being sponsorship of team second year in a row.