SARGODHA-An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has acquitted 63 activists of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) by giving them the benefit of doubt in riot, ransack and ablaze case on Tuesday. However, verdict of the case against PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadari whom had already been declared proclaimed offender by the court will be announced after his apprehension.

According to police sources, the case was filed against PAT chairman and 64 workers during agitation against PML-N government in August 2014 at PS Wan Bhachran of Mianwali district. The ATC acquitted 63 PAT activists giving them the benefit of doubt.

Furthermore, the police have declared 28 PML-N workers unblemished among 47 in interrogations in case of delivering of provoking speeches against state institutions during general election day of July 25, 2018 over delay of election results. Cantonment police had registered a case against PML-N MNA Ch Hamid Hameed and other activists. Police have declared 28 innocent and 19 are declared blameful. It is pertinent to mention here that all the accused in the FIR are on bail. The ATC has extended their interim bail till 18th of February 2019.

ACE forms teams to

arrest absconders

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has constituted raiding parties to arrest former director administration PHA Ahad Dogar and assistant director Rashid Bashir Chatha whom the courts have declared absconders for the last three months.

Both the accused have been dismissed from the service over corruption charges while an anti corruption court has rejected the bails applications of the two accused involved in mega corruption case of PHA Gujranwala.

Meanwhile, an ACE team arrested a former medical officer for drawing salaries fraudulently after removal from service.

The accused, Eman Yaseen, former medical officer of Aziz Bhatti Hospital Gujrat, was dismissed about eight months before but he with the collusion of accountant was still drawing his salaries fraudulently.