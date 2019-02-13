Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that democracy is the only solution to problems of the country and added that PTI should refrain from derailing country from path of democracy for the sake of power of few days.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the advisor said that it was imperative for all political forces of the country to be on same page for prosperous future. He said that charter of democracy was an important document for the solidarity and making country strong.

“PTI should revisit COD document. Transgressing of democratic norms would be tantamount to weakening country,” he said.

Wahab said that Pakistan Peoples Party even today wanted to unite all political forces. The provincial advisor added that step motherly attitude was being meted out with Sindh province adding that persisting gas crises had destroyed the economy of the province and business activities in the province came to stand still. He said that graph of unemployment and economical situation of the country had reached to alarming position.