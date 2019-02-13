Share:

In any business infrastructure, supply chain is the backbone of revenue. SPM works on the principle of 'the more sugar you add, the sweeter it gets'. As a company, you can improve ameliorate your supply chain policies by integrating a gender lens into your supply chain strategy, supplier codes of conduct, due diligence approach and sourcing practices. Taking these actions is a solid first step to ensure that women workers are visible, the specific challenges they face are better identified and remediation measures are being designed with gender specifications in mind.

This can enable your business partners to develop stronger gender-sensitive management systems and inspire positive gender norms, either through collaborating with other companies to develop and pilot solutions or on a one-to-one basis with individual suppliers. Through these efforts, you can work with your peers to raise your voice and advocate for change around systemic issues—the kind of issues that no individual company, or even a group of companies, can tackle in isolation. Changing unequal social norms, discriminatory legislation, or a lack of resources for women requires collaboration and a deeper engagement with governments, the development community, and grass-roots organizations.

As expectations grow for companies to drive gender equality around the world, it is vital for companies to consider the wide range of opportunities to do so, from creating gender-sensitive corporate strategy to directly empowering women workers through peer educator training in factories and management areas.

In June 2019, the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs) Working Group will present its report to the Human Rights Council on how to integrate gender more prominently into companies’ due diligence process, so that the business impacts of human rights abuses specifically related to women are better identified and addressed. Already, women in Pakistan make around 52% of total population and admirably, a lot of them work to share the house burdens of their families. If Pakistani industrialists could devise measures to ensure security, protection and gender equal pay, the regional women emancipation will greatly benefit from it.