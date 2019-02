Share:

MOSCOW:-

Russian environmental authorities have deployed a team of specialists to a remote Arctic region to sedate and remove dozens of hungry polar bears that have besieged the people living there. The move came after officials in the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, with a population of about 3,000 people, appealed for help. “There’s never been such a mass invasion of polar bears,” said Zhigansha Musin, the head of the local administration.