The Faiz Aman Mela will be held at Open Air Theatre in Bagh-e-Jinnah on February 17 (Sunday) to commemorate 108th birth anniversary of the legend poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Discussions, poetic sittings and theatre and classical dance performances are key features of the event. Laal and other bands would perform at the festival, which would start at 12pm and end at 8pm. Fiaz Ahmed Faiz was one of the most celebrated writers of Pakistan who has millions of followers and fans all over the world. He was nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature and was recipient of the Lenin Peace Prize.