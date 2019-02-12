Share:

SIALKOT-Seven accused, carrying hockey sticks, iron rods and firearms, kidnapped as many as five students of Govt Boys Degree College Pasrur and took them to dried bed of Nullah Dek and brutally tortured them critically after stripping them naked.

According to FIR of the incident, the incident occurred on Feb 4,2018 (eight days ago), when five students of Govt Boys Degree College Pasrur including Muhammad Kashif, Abdul Rahim, Haider Ali and Fahad Ali, were kidnapped by seven armed accused including Azam Basra and Abdullah alias Dulli at gunpoint.

The accused took the students to the dried bed of Nullah Dek, where they stripped the students naked and brutally tortured and dragged, besides abusing them. The FIR said that the accused also attempted to criminally molest some of the students.

The accused also captured their naked pictures and made video clips as “the interrogation” remained continued till the evening.

Police said that reason behind the incident is stated to be a quarrel between the victim students with some other students of the Govt Boys Degree College Pasrur, occurred on Feb 4,2019. The accused committed the shameful and inhuman act to avenge the petty quarrel.

The video of the shameful episode went viral on social media on Tuesday.

On the report of one of the victim students - Muhammad Kashif, the Pasrur Saddr Police have registered a case (No 62/2019) under sections 148, 149, 337-H(ii), 377 and 511 PPC against the accused, with no arrest.

The victims and their families said that eight days have passed the police remained unable to arrest the accused, stated to be influential.

Local police officials said that the investigation is underway to ascertain facts and proceed accordingly.