Share:

Doctors in government hospitals across Sindh resumed their strike on Wednesday, despite the provincial government accepting their demands to raise their pay and allowances.

The protesting doctors said they want the Sindh government to issue a notification for the pay raise or they will continue their strike.

The Out Patient Department (OPD) in hospitals across Sindh, including Karachi’s Jinnah, Civil Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases are closed today owing to the strike.

The doctors had demanded that their salaries be matched with those working in government hospitals in Punjab. They had withdrawn their strike after the government assured them of meeting their demands, however, no official notification has been issued yet.

The protesting doctors added they want the vacant positions at hospitals to be filled however that is yet to be done.

Moreover, OPDs in other government hospitals across the province including Badin, Talahar, Matli and other cities also remained closed today with patients facing difficulties.