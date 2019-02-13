Share:

Federal government has decided to set up a science and technology park in the federal capital with the cost of Rs 50 million .

Initiall y Rs 50 million has been allocated for the construction of this Science and technology park.

This park will be established in collaboration with COMSATS University.

A well-known company is preparing a feasibility report in this regard .The purpose of this park is to promote science students and science research. Students will get all the facilities regarding science and technology under one roof .

It is vital to mention here that in 2017, NUST and HEC had started work on this project while estimating that this project will be completed in 2020 however due to change of government this project could not be completed.