The federal government is giving a subsidy of about 125 billion rupees to provide relief to 51 percent of gas consumers despite all odds.

It was informed in a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to review matters regarding gas sector.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed countrywide crackdown against gas theft. He said no leniency should be given regarding unaccounted gas loss.

The meeting decided to immediately import two million Cubic Feet per Day to meet gas requirements of power and other sectors in upcoming months.

The Prime Minister was briefed that gas worth fifty billion rupees is stolen and consumers have to bear this additional burden as well.