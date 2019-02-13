Share:

LAHORE - Young Hussain Hamid won the February 2019 segment of Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Event held here at Royal Palm Golf Course on Tuesday.

A total of 63 outstanding amateur golf players took part in the event. Hussain managed to stay in control through accuracy and precision in shot making. All through the 18 holes tough going, he prevented unnecessary stroke losses and compiled a score of gross 79, which was the best one of the day. Through steady play, he emerged as the victor and took home the prized trophy.

His nearest opponent turned out to be Faisal Sayid, who was also equally reliable in his shot making but three puts on two occasions prevented him from ending up as the ultimate winner and he had to be content with the runners up prize. The net section race in the handicap range 0-12 had its own heroes. The outstanding one was Sharjeel Awan and his score was net 71. The net section runner-up slot ended in the lap of Faisal Ali Malik, whose net score was 74. And those who stood out in the handicap category 13-18 were Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain (first gross) and Agha Asad (runner-up gross) and Imran Zafar (first) and Imran Haider (second) in the net section.

The senior section winner gross was the meticulous Azfar Hassan. The net winner amongst seniors was Hamid Sharif. At the conclusion of the Royal Palm Golf tournament, Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain gave away the prizes to the winners.