Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration misled the Prime Minister (PM) by making the tall claim of resolving Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) land encroachment issue, while the matter on the ground is still pending, officials said on Tuesday.

The administration has claimed on the PM citizen portal that it has resolved the complaint regarding vacating the QAU encroached land; however, the university administration and the complainant have rejected the claim.

“It is strange that the issue on ground is still not resolved, while administration claimed the issue is resolved,” said a senior university official.

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) on 5th January had launched anti-encroachment drive at QAU to vacate around 298acres land occupied by the encroachers.

An official said that the campaign which slowed down soon after the interference of political elements is completely stopped on campus without achieving its target.

An official said that administration though claimed of clearing the occupied land in five days had to bow before the strong political figures of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as they backed the encroachers at Quaid-i-Azam University.

“The administration has not only withdrawn its team leaving its work incomplete but also left the university administration helpless before the encroachers,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the complainant who had lodged the complaint regarding illegal occupation on Quaid-i-Azam University land rejecting the Islamabad Capital Territory administration claim has again filed his complaint as the matter has not resolved.

The complainant Dr Syed Anwar Iqbal had earlier lodged its complaint on the portal claiming that “QAU, despite payment of 1709acres land, is having a shortfall of 4510 acres of allotted land due to the illegal occupation of 298acres and non-handing over of 152acres. This long-pending issue requires immediate attention to concerned authorities”.

The complaint was registered under the registration key of IS261218-0769799. The portal later closed the status of the complaint declaring it ‘resolved’.

However, the complainant again rejecting the claim of administration on citizen portal and said that administration is deceiving the PM by making the false claim of resolving the issue.

Dr Syed Anwar Iqbal again lodged the complained with the key number IS120219-1447806, registered it in the category of ‘Permanent Encroachment’ and said that the relevant departments earlier launched anti-encroachment drive at Quaid-i-Azam University but suddenly submitted before the political compromises. He said the anti-encroachment drive was suddenly ended defying the PM orders.

He also claimed that the illegal occupants with the support of political figures are preparing fake property documents, while the issue has been shelved by forming a ministerial committee to resolve the issue.

The complainant Dr Syed Anwar Ali talking to The Nation said that the local PTI leadership and the city administration misled the PM on land encroachment issue at Quaid-i-Azam University.

He also alleged that the top city administration also misbehaved with the university top administration when it raised the objection on city administration’s compromised behaviour.

“The university administration was not allowed to attend the second ministerial committee meeting,” he said.

Federal Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Aamer Mehmood Kiyani , special assistant to Prime Minister on CDA affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, and special secretary ministry of interior, chief commissioner ICT, chairman CDA, Inspector General and metropolitan MCI Syed Najaf Iqbal were part of the second ministerial committee.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Quaid-i-Azam University Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali talking to The Nation confirmed that the land encroachment issue has not been resolved so far.

He said that out of 298acres land under encroachment the university has been handed over 160acres land only.

He said ‘maybe the matter is resolved for the city administration but for university it has not’.

VC also said that there is no on-ground operation going at the campus and encroachers have not vacated the land.

Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah also said that no meeting of the ministerial committee has been held after the initial one to address this issue.

Meanwhile, the Employees Welfare Association (EWA) Quaid-i-Azam University and Federation of All Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) in their meetings resolved immediate action of the evacuation of Quaid-i-Azam University land from illegal occupants and demanded strict action against corrupt elements.

Federation of All Universities Academic Staff Association demanded from Prime Minister Imran Khan of taking notice of slowing down of the anti-encroachment drive for removal of illegal occupants over 298acres land.

The Nation repeatedly contacted Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat and asked about the current status of the anti-encroachment drive at Quaid-i-Azam University and total area handed over to the university.

Despite receiving queries he didn’t respond till filing of this story.