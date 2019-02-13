Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday maintained its previous judgment imposing ban on celebrations of Valentine’s Day on February 14, across the country.

The court ordered Islamabad Chief Commissioner to ensure implementation of court directives while taking actions against the people who celebrate this day.

The order read that no arrangements could be made in any city of the country regarding Valentine’s Day.

The court also ordered Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority to ensure implementation of the decision on TV channels.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had issued verdict last year regarding the matter on a petition filed by a citizen Abdul Waheed Khan.