ISLAMABAD - In Indian-occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti of the territory, Mufti Bashir-ud-Din passed away, on Tuesday. Mufti Bashir-ud-Din breathed his last at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar at 3:00 am after brief illness. According to Kashmir Media Service, his Nimaz-e-Jinazah was held at Khanqah-e-Muala in Srinagar in the afternoon. Mufti Bashir-ud-Din was a staunch supporter of ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.