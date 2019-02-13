Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former opposition leader and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has said that his party will not let the parliament function if serving opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is removed from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

Responding to government’s expected move to remove Shehbaz from the PAC chairmanship in Islamabad, Shah said that if a no-confidence motion is presented against Shehbaz, then “we [PPP] won’t let the parliament function.”

“PM Imran is trying to run the assembly like a container,” said the PPP leader adding that the government had unduly disturbed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. “A speaker has no mandate to change any member of the PAC, but can only recommend a change at the request of the parties.”

The PPP leader added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers in the past used to chant slogans in the parliament and stand up on their tables if the government doesn’t change its current course then the opposition will also have to undertake such actions.

“The opposition parties tried to let the parliament function because of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, however, we won’t let the parliament function in a disrespectful manner. “The government has failed to serve the people, and wants to get involved in fights,” said Shah.

The PPP leader also criticised PM Imran’s recent meeting with IMF chief Christine Lagarde, saying that there was no previous example found of this. “Imran did nothing but insult Pakistan,” adding that, one who talked about committing suicide presented himself before the IMF.

Shah further elaborated that he did not consider MQM as a member of the opposition, saying that the party leverage its position and blackmail the government.

RAJA RIAZ OPPOSES SH RASHEED

AS POSSIBLE MEMBER OF PAC

Meanwhile, Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Riaz on Tuesday publically opposed nomination of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“PTI members are already included in the PAC and they are committed to perform with dedication. They will not allow Shehbaz to do anything against the rules,” Riaz said. He added the committee was dedicated to work for the betterment of the country.

Besides, several other PTI members have opposed Rasheed’s nomination as a member of the PAC – indicating an internal disagreement within the party on the matter.

“There is no need of appointing him in the committee,” he went on to say.