LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that a loan-based economy and propaganda-based politics cannot bring about a change in the country.

Addressing the JI central workshop at Mansoora, he said that a real and lasting change was possible by creating confidence and a sense of self reliance among the masses on the foundations of the Pakistan ideology.

The JI Secretary General said that those responsible for the failure of the PPML(N), PPP and Musharraf had been gathered in the present government and these people could neither improve the economy nor run the day to day affairs of the country. He said that the establishment should also change its mindset and the present opportunity of bringing about stability in the country should not be wasted. He said that the people making tall claims of depoliticizing institutions had become used to interference. He said that corrupt mafia was present in the PPP, PML(N) ,PTI and elsewhere as well and it wanted end of the accountability process so that there was none to question about their ill-gotten wealth. He demanded across the board accountability and recovering every penny of the plundered wealth from the corrupt. He said the JI was struggling for the supremacy of Deen and the Nizam-e-Mustafa. He said the narrative of the world was changing and the US and NATO had been forced to withdraw from Afghanistan after a humiliating defeat. He was sure that India and Israel would soon be compelled to withdraw from Kashmir and Palestine.