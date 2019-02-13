Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has urged the staff of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), especially the environment wing to improve their performance in the better interest of the corporation.

Session of the MCI was held at Pak China Friendship Centre here Tuesday. The session was presided over by Mayor and participated by members of the MCI. The meeting discussed the parking fee, registration of wooden stalls and performance of environment staff in detail. The session unanimously approved the minutes of the 32nd session of MCI. During the meeting, members of the MCI discussed the performance of environment staff at length.

The Mayor said that the Environment Wing is an important form of MCI, therefore, improvement in its performance is the need of the hour. While directing to detach the staff of Environment Wing from other formations, the Mayor said that staff of Environment Wing is working in other formations which are affecting the working of Environment Wing, therefore, all officials should be immediately detached from the other formations. During the meeting, it was decided that the chairman of each Union Council (UC) will monitor the performance of Environment Wing in his respective UC and submit the report on a weekly basis. The House also approved the restoration of wooden stalls in different sectors. However, consent from the Planning Wing will be mandatory in this regard. The session also unanimously approved the restoration of Toll Plazas so that revenue generated from the toll plazas could be spent on the provision of civic amenities. The House deferred the imposition of parking fee in Islamabad up to next session and directed the committee to submit suggestions in the next session of the MCI. Meanwhile, anti-encroachment operation by the CDA and ICT for the eradication of commercial activities from the Right of Way of Murree Road in Malpur area continued on Tuesday.

During the operation, several illegally-constructed shops, rooms, kiosks, boundary walls and other constructions were razed and around 150 kanals of state land was got vacated from the illegal occupants.

The operation was participated by the staff of Enforcement Directorate and assisted by officers and revenue staff of ICT, heavy contingent of Islamabad police. In order to tackle any untoward situation, Rangers and other law-enforcing age4ncies were also deployed. Heavy machinery was used to demolish illegal constructions. During the operation carried out on Tuesday, 60 shops, 65 rooms, 10 boundary walls, 39 washrooms, three water boring pumps, 12 sheds, one water tank and six kiosks were demolished. During the operation few elements tried to halt the operation, however, ICT administration tackled the situation and miscreants were arrested on the spot.