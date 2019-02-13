Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said basic problems of the megacity could be solved only when civic organisations and resources are given under the control of Mayor Karachi.

He said this while addressing the members of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) in his visit to KATI Head Office where he was accompanied by President KATI Mohammad Danish Khan, senior vice president Faraz-ur-Rehman, chairman local government committee Zubair Chaya, Gulzar Feroz, D.G Technical Services KMC S.M Taha along with other industrialists and traders.

The mayor said that progress and prosperity of Pakistan is linked to the development of Karachi.

“I only control around 12 percent of the city after local government act 2013 and has nothing to do with the most of the basic problems in the city,” he said.

He said it was not possible that the federal or provincial government could solve these problems on their own. Attention is not being paid on resolving the problems facing by traders in Korangi industrial zone despite of the fact that the KATI gives so much revenue to the country.

Mayor said he was fully aware of the issues of industry in this important area of the city but he has no power to approve a project worth over Rs20milllion. He said the KMC have limited resources because the Sindh government controls many such departments which generate revenue.

Akhtar said that the trade community in Karachi would have to raise a strong voice for getting resolved the city problems and work on the pattern of the industrialists of Sialkot, who are re solving their problems with depending too much on government. He referred to recent census in which the city population was showed much less than its actual population who he claimed was about 30 million.

Mayor said we are carrying out development projects with whatever resources available to us. City problems are increasing day by day which has worsened the situation.