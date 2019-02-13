Share:

Rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Islamabad during the next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday.

Meanwhile, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours. Bagrote remained the coldest place in the country with -07°C temperature.