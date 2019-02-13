Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Minister for Mineral Development Shabbir Ali Bijarani has underlined the need for adopting modern techniques for exploration of minerals adding that an economic revolution could be brought in Pakistan particularly in Sindh with utilisation of mineral resources.

Sindh and Balochistan possessed rich mineral resources however non availability of state of the art machinery and technology, the government experiencing hurdles in exploration of minerals including copper, tin, gold, silver and granite, he added.

The minister expressed these remarks while speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the first international conference on sustainable development with utilization of mineral resources, organized by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Tuesday.

The minister informed that the provincial government has asked the mining organizations to acquire latest knowledge, techniques and machinery so that excavation of these hidden minerals could be made possible and the same could be utilized for bringing progress and prosperity in the country particularly in Sindh province.

He said that sustainable development could be achieved when these hidden minerals would come on surface and the government utilizes the same for bringing improvement in the socio economic condition of the people by uplifting of the area with development works.

The minister lauded the role of the management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro for organizing national and international conferences on important issues adding that both academia and the government should take advantage of proposals and recommendations of these conference so that rapid development could be brought in the country.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili in his welcome address has underlined the need of adopting latest knowledge and technologies in order to meet the challenges of the modern world.

The concept of education has been changes as we cannot defeat the world through continuing the traditional technologies, he said and added that business of multinational companies had been winded up with introduction of latest technologies in all fields.

He called upon the scholars, teachers, students particularly the government functionaries to take advantage of the conference on various issues organized by Mehran University for bringing sustainable development in the country.

Dr Mehfooz Soomro, who represented the Western Sydney University Australia in the conference has emphasized the need of effective utilization of coal reserves and geo polymer of Nangarparkar of Tharparkar district adding that geo polymer is being utilized in construction works including airport in European countries.

The geo polymer is environment friendly and the substitute of cement which is a threat of environment, he said and added that introduction of this concept will surely bring an economic change in the country.

The Chairman of the international conference Prof. Dr. Sohail Ahmed Soomro while briefing the participants informed that the organizing committee had received over one hundred research papers, of which 80 have been approved to present in the conference.

Among others, the Director General PCSIR Muhammad Aleem Ahmed and Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Dr. Sarfraz Solangi also attended the inaugural session of the conference.

Sindh Minister for Mineral Development Shabbir Ali Bijarani along with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili also visited the poster competition organized in connection with the international conference where he asked questions with the participating students.