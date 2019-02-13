Share:

Mukhtar Butt Memorial Cricket from 16th

LAHORE - The Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament will be conducted under the umbrella of Premier Super League cooperate club. Chief organizer Faheem Mukhtar Butt has said that it is a matter of great pleasure to announce the revival of the tournament, which will be featured by eight teams including Descon, Netsol, ICI, Ackzonobel, 3D Modelling, PTV Lahore, Steward and United BP Solutions. He said: “Prof Mukhtar Butt was a renowned professor of Government College Lahore, who was also chief proctor of the college, chairman of sports board and head of zoology department. As president of GCU Club, he groomed and produced many cricketers of distinction like Ramiz Raja, Saleem Malik, Manzoor Elahi, Waseem Haider, Shahid Saeed, Mian Mubeen, Khawaja Nadeem, Tahir Naqash, Ghafar Kazmi, Mujahid Jamsheed, Tahir Shah, Sajad Akbar, Khalid Niazi, Waheed Niazi, Bilal Ahmad and others. The Mukhtar Butt Cricket Tournament used to be held regularly in the late 1990s, but now it is being revived in 2019.–Staff Reporter

Unifoam rout rivals in opening matches

LAHORE – Unifoam Shaheens overpowered team Wateen and team Zameen.com by 28 runs and 6 wickets respectively in the group matches of CPL Champions League. In their match against Wateen, Unifoam Shaheens posted huge 195 runs on the board. Abbas Ali played the swashbuckling knock of 104 runs off just 48 balls. Chasing the decent target, Wateen could score 167 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Abbas was declared man of the match for his brilliant batting display. In another match, Unifoam overwhelmed Zameen.com by 6 wickets. Batting first, Zameen.com piled up a total of 139 runs, which Unifoam Shaheens comfortably chased by losing just four wickets. Abbas Ali once again excelled for Unifoam Shaheens and emerged as player of the match for all-round performance.–Staff Reporter

IPC minister condoles Sabiha’s death

ISLAMABAD – Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, who is also Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) President, has expressed her deep sorrow over the sad demise of national cyclist Sabiha Zahid, who died recently after fighting battle against cancer. Fahmida expressed her heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. She prayed to Allah Almighty to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. Highlighting Sabiha’s achievements, Fahmida said, in her short career, Sabiha won four times national cycling championships and also held aloft Pakistan’s flag world over. She belongs to Army cycling team and her death is a great loss for Pakistan cycling and country.–Staff Reporter