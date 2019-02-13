Share:

CCRI imparts training to master trainers of KP, Balochistan

MULTAN (APP): The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) launched two-day training programme for master trainers of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with an aim to promote cotton production across the country. Chairing the inaugural session of the training programme, In-charge Agronomy Department CCRI Dr Naveed Afzal informed participants about planning for cotton cultivation, recommended seeds, soil preparation, timing of cultivation, number of plants per acre, cultivation methodology and elimination of weeds from the field. He also briefed them about new technology for enhancing crop production. He stated that the best management was of vital importance for achieving bumper production. In-charge Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics Dr Idrees Khan informed about the different varieties prepared at Central Cotton Research Institute. He claimed that CCRI varieties had immense production potential.

In-charge Department of Cyto Genetics Madam Farzana also described about different steps to pertaining to preparation of disease resistant varieties.

In-charge Department of Plant Pathology Madam Sabahat said that leaf curl virus was an important issue and it had been addressed successfully due to efforts of our scientists.

Head of Entomology Department Dr Rabia Saeed informed that whitefly and pink bollworm were also big challenges and steps were under way in this regard. Off season management of cotton is important to eradicate threat of pink bollworm, she added. On this occasion, the participants also visited different sections of CCRI.

Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to yield positive impact on Pak economy: PFC

ISLAMABAD (APP): The upcoming visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan would have positive impact on economy of Pakistan, said Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq. In a press statement issued here, while presiding over a meeting of PFC Board of Directors, he stressed the need for enhancing bilateral economic ties and trade relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries besides improving the same with other Gulf states. He said a record investment package being prepared by Riyadh for Islamabad was likely to provide relief and would also provide huge opportunity to business community to attain maximal benefits from this deal. He further said this tour would help forge unity among Muslim Ummah, which is an urgent need of the hour for boosting mutual trade among Muslim states to cope with global economic challenges effectively.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for deciding to play active role for revival of the economy and started inviting foreign investors and buyers and to boost the volume of the exports.

Kashif said PFC would play its role for boosting local furniture sector and in this regard, it would dispatch delegations to Saudi Arabia and Gulf states to explore new vistas of trade in furniture industry and invite furniture makers and investors to visit Pakistan and invest in Pakistani furniture sector to earn billions of rupees as there is huge scope and ample opportunities in this sector for investment.

He said Saudi Arabia would provide opportunities for Pakistani furniture producers after UAE as there was great potential of expanding furniture trade as Pakistani handmade traditional furniture is at higher demands in international markets.

He further said they would also hold meetings with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia to chalk out a combined business strategy to enhance trade between both the countries.

PFC chief underscored that there should be regular exchange of meetings between the investors and businessmen of the both countries.

It would open up new avenues of investment and will further boost the relations between the two countries, he said.

US seeks participation of local businesses in SelectUSA summit

KARACHI (APP): The U.S. Mission to Pakistan is actively looking for companies across the country as part of current year's SelectUSA delegation to an investment summit in Washington from June 10-12. US Consulate General - Karachi office in an announcement here said the event is designed for Pakistani firms keen to break into the US market, or those who are already present in the United States but want to expand their footprint and seek new opportunities. SelectUSA will give companies the opportunity to find out more about investment opportunities and make connections with business partners in the United States. It will also give participating companies a chance to find out more about how to go about expanding their business to the United States, emphasized the concerned official. The entrepreneurs and businesses interested in the Investment Summit and how to apply can learn more about the event through http://www.selectusasummit.us/.

2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit was mentioned to also connect qualified foreign firms with U.S. economic development organizations to facilitate business investment and job creation, said the announcement.

The United States was also cited to be Pakistan's top trading partner, purchasing over $3.6 billion of Pakistani goods and representing 16.3% of Pakistan's total exports.

Pakistani companies in fields such as heavy industry, chemicals, agricultural goods, and textiles have already been extremely successful in promoting their products in the United States.

Established in 2011 by Executive Order, SelectUSA's mission is to facilitate job-creating business investment into the United States and raise awareness of the critical role that foreign direct investment plays in the U.S. economy.

APTUF’s workers assembly on 14th

LAHORE (PR): All Pakistan Trade Union Federation(APTUF) is holding a workers assembly on 14th February in Gulberg to pay tribute and red salute to famous and legend labour leader Gulzar Ahmed Chaudhary on his 8th death anniversary, at Research Publication Centre, 65 Main Boulevard, Lahore. Comrade Gulzar struggled his whole life to protect the rights of working class. He was a peace activist and raised voice that the working class across the board wants peace without border between Pakistan’s neighbouring countries like India, Iran, Afghanistan and China. Peace is essential for every worker. He believed in working class united struggle and for that he took initiative and formed All Pakistan Workers Confederation. The activists of APTUF are going to pay red salute to brave and great leader Gulzar Ahmed Ch. Khursheed Ahmad, I.A Rehman, Rubina Jameel, Taimur Rehman, Akbar Khan, Qamar ul Hassan, Zulfiqar Sarmadi, Shabbir Shah, Anwar Gujjar, Mirza Zafar, M Ilyas Zafar and Saeed Gujjar will address the gathering.