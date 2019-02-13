Share:

LAHORE - Members of Wasaib Aman Kath and YCHR organized activities to provide an opportunity to communities from different backgrounds to get together at one place to know each other.

The themes of these events were peace, unity and communal harmony, which provided an opportunity for the community members to come together, interact with one another and celebrate peaceful coexistence.

In this reference, signature campaigns in support of the peace progress were conducted in ten WAKS. A total of 910 participants took part in these signature campaigns. Ten peace walks were conducted by WAK members to multiply the voice of peace and tolerance. In which 685 community members were participated. Folk singing events were organized by twenty WAKs in the aforementioned period. Folk singers presented peace songs and kalaam of Sufis. A total of 2342 participants took part in these events. Ten Poetry events were organized by the organizing committees during this period. About 1217 participants took part in these events. Six local poets recited their verses regarding peace promotion.

WAK members organized Twenty One Jhoomar Taari events in which 2133 participants took part.

The theme of these events was to spread peace, unity and communal harmony, by providing an opportunity to community members to come together, interact with one another, and celebrate peaceful coexistence.