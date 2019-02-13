Share:

ISLAMABAD - ATC Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai for his non-appearance in court despite various notices in a case pertaining to attack on PTV and Parliament buildings during the PTI and PAT sit-in in 2014.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi who expressed anger over absence of Shoukat Yousafzai in the case and ordered for his arrest and production before the court on the next date of hearing.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants of other 26 protesters which were permanently not appearing before the court in the said case.

The court accepted the exemption from hearing applications by federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood and senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi had already filed an acquittal plea under section 265-K of Criminal Procedure Code in the same matter. The court also issued notices to prosecution for further discussion on acquittal pleas by the PTI and PAT leaders on the next date. The court was adjourned till March 28.