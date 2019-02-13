Share:

LAHORE - A painting competition to highlight the talent of young fine arts students from different universities opened at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The competition is being organized by the Lahore Arts Council with the aim to promote the talent of fine arts students and encourage their painting skills. The competition was sponsored by the Master Paints, which provided students easels, canvas, paints, brushes, turpentine oil, container, pencils and duster on the spot.

The Lahore Arts Council has invited fine arts students from all educational institutes to participate in this landscape competition. The basic purpose of this competition is to generate a healthy activity for the students of fine arts.

The jury comprised of Sarosh Tariq, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Rafia Tariq selected the winner. A total of more than 36 students from 17 universities took part in this competition. Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan along with jury members distributed the cash prize and shields to the winners. Asif Husain was declared winner of the competition. Danish stood second, Mariam Qazi third and Mariam Shahid fourth.

Speaking on the occasion Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan thanked all the universities and students for their participation with a great amount of enthusiasm.” He congratulated all the winners who the scored the position. He also said that Lahore Arts Council hopes to continue this competition for upcoming years with more zeal. He said, “This competition provides important encouragement to the talented young artists by facilitating their access in Alhamra the cultural hub of Punjab. This competition would be the yearly feature of Lahore Arts Council in future, he added.

He further said I hope that our young artists from all universities will make use of this opportunity; this competition reveals how our students can produce great works within hours. Lahore Arts Council will keep continuing this effort to encourage, engage and empower our youth, as they are the actual source to achieve a better future for our beloved country,” Khan added.