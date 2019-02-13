Share:

ISLAMABAD – Four athletes and three officials will participate in the 6th Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament 2019 commencing today (Wednesday) in Antalya, Turkey. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua said that the participating players include M Farooq, M Owais, Hussain Anjum and Arif Ullah Khan, while Sami Ullah is manager, M Talha Junaid coach and M Sohail assistant coach. “The aim of sending our players for this event is to give them maximum exposure against foreign athletes, which will help them learn latest techniques and skills and will benefit them to prepare well for the major international events. It will also help us monitor standard of players’ improvement. We are grateful to PSB and IPC Ministry for their support,” he added.–Staff Reporter