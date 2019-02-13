Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday hailed the success of the Pakistan Citizen Portal , which was recognised as the second best government mobile app for citizen service delivery at the recent World Government Summit in Dubai.

The Citizen Portal app was selected among the top three apps out of 4,646 mobile apps from 87 countries. It was declared to be the second best app in the ‘Best Citizen Service Delivery Competition’ at the summit, which was attended by prominent leaders from around the world including Pakistan premier Imran Khan.

The winning spot was claimed by Indonesia’s Qlue Smart City App, while the third position went to an app from the United States.

Prime Minister Imran, in a tweet lauding the portal, noted that it was the first time any government-owned mobile app was this successful. The Citizen Portal got 4.5 rating out of 5 from the public and stood at seventh highest number in Google search category, he said.

The app was developed in a record time of 45 days and launched on October 28, and has resolved 250,000 complaints out of 420,000 with 55 percent satisfactory feedback from the public, the premier noted.