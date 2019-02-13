Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday condoled the death of former Afghanistan President Sibghatullah Mujaddedi. In a condolence message, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the people and the government of Pakistan “extend their deepest condolences on the sad demise of former President of Afghanistan Sibghatullah Mujaddedi.”

Mujaddedi, a prominent Islamic scholar and Jehadi (holy war) leader, had served Afghanistan as Chairman of Islamic Jehad Council in 1992, Chairman of Loya jirga in 2003 and as Chairman of Meshrano jirga in 2005. He has been an active member of High Peace Council and made substantial efforts towards peace and stability in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi said that his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari condoled with the Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala over his mother’s death. The former President, in a condolence message, expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiviwal who passed away yesterday. Zardari telephoned Saleem Mandviwala to express his condolence. He said that no loss could be greater for any one than the loss of a parent.